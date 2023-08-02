Courtesy | Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce Susan Willeke, of the Ohio Ethics Commission, speaks via Zoom during the July 17 forum on running for elected office. Courtesy | Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce

On July 17, the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) hosted a free event that was open to the public in the Galion Public Library Community Room. The non-partisan program, titled “How & Why to Run for Public Office – Crawford County Edition,” was modeled on a similar program of the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development intended to inform and educate individuals who are considering running for local office.

The event began with a presentation by Kim Rudd and Leigh Gribble of the Crawford County Board of Elections, who explained the steps of obtaining and submitting petitions to get on the ballot. Susan Willeke of the Ohio Ethics Commission then spoke via Zoom about campaign and public ethics. Next, Lisa Miller and Wanda Sharrock of the Crawford County Democratic Party accepted the invitation that was extended to both major political parties to discuss their role in local campaigns.

Moderator Missy Robison then presented a brief overview of media for political aspirants, covering public relations, marketing, and how to build rapport with reporters, as well as a review of journalism terms such as “on/off the record,” “on background,” and “not for attribution.”

A roundtable discussion and Q&A with elected officials concluded the event. Participants in the panel included Galion Mayor Tom O’Leary, Galion Law Director Thomas Palmer, Crawford County commissioners Larry Schmidt and Tim Ley, Galion City Schools Board of Education members Dennis Long and Mike Mateer, Galion City Councilwoman Melissa Frank, and Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser. Panelists answered the following questions:

• What inspired you to run for office?

• Can you share an overview of the duties and responsibilities of your role as an elected official?

• What is a common misconception about your elected office?

• As an elected official, how do you stay involved and engaged with the community you represent?

GCACC plans to host another similar event in the future to encourage civic service and answer questions for those who are curious about local political offices. If you are interested in attending or have any questions about this event or GCACC in general, please call 419-468-7737 or email mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org.

Submitted by the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce.