Fairgoers enjoy last year’s Nature Park exhibits at the Richland County Fair. Courtesy | Richland SWCD

The Richland County Fair returns Aug. 6-12 with plenty of events planned at the Nature Park. These exciting events will be fun for the whole family, and you do not want to miss out on them. At the Nature Park, you can relax on new benches shaded by large trees and surrounded by beautiful native plant gardens, enjoy natural resources and environmental programs, and listen to live music. Programs and entertainment at the Nature Park are free with paid admission to the fair. The Nature Park is located across from the “Big Red Barn.”

Stop in the Nature Park exhibit space, located behind the stage, Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for kids’ activities and to learn more about conservation, recycling, stormwater, and litter prevention. Mark your calendar for the kids’ scavenger hunt on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a chance to win great prizes donated by the Richland County Solid Waste Management Authority. Entries will be put into a drawing for three different prizes which will be drawn at 12 p.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. Contest rules are on the back of entry forms.

Here is the complete listing of Nature Park stage events:

Sunday, Aug. 6

7 p.m. — Live music with Mercy and Grace- Gospel

Monday, Aug. 7

3 p.m. — “Turtles of Richland County,” RCPD staff, Richland County Park District

4 p.m. — “Malabar Farm – A Hidden Gem in Richland County,” Mark Sommer,

park naturalist

7 p.m. — Live music with Mid-Ohio Band

Tuesday, Aug. 8

3 p.m. — Reading and activities of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” with Richland Soil and Water Conservation District

4 p.m. — “Native Pollinator Landscaping – Backyards for Pollinators,” Bill Flanagan, Richland County master gardener

7 p.m. — Live music with Matt Goodrich

Wednesday, Aug. 9

11 a.m. — Kids’ scavenger hunt

3 p.m. — “Snakes of Richland County,” RCPD Staff, Richland County Park District

4 p.m. — Meet Nathan and his Black Labrador Retriever, May, from the ODNR, Div. of Wildlife K9 Unit

7 p.m. — Live music with Oolong Gurus Band- Country/Rock and Roll

Thursday, August 10

3 p.m. — “Basic Beekeeping,” Richland Area Beekeepers Association

4 p.m. — “Reduce Your Stormwater Footprint – Simple Conservation Practices,” Kim Hildreth, project planner for the city of Mansfield Engineering Department

7 p.m. — Live music with Taylor Schlupp- Acoustic Trio

Friday, Aug. 11

3 p.m. — “Live Bird of Prey Demonstration,” The Ohio Bird Sanctuary

4 p.m. — “Building Natural Connections,” presentation and hands-on activity with Kingwood Center Gardens

7 p.m. — Live music with Calling All Rednecks

Saturday, Aug. 12

7 p.m. — Live music with SB Music- Classic Rock

Submitted by the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District.