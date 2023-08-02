The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) is pleased to congratulate business partners Ayesha Frazier and Ethan Ackerman on the grand opening of Blossoms & Gifts, 215 S. Market St, Galion (formerly Toni’s Flowers). A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to commemorate the opening of the storefront on July 17. “It’s such a pleasure to welcome new ownership of an established business in our community,” GCACC Executive Director Miranda Jones said. “We are excited to see the new spin that Ayesha and Ethan have put on Toni’s Flowers, since the Rostons’ retirement. We wish them much success in this venture!”

Courtesy | GCACC