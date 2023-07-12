Ariah Ingersoll (middle) is pictured on the podium after finishing first in the floor exercise at YMCA National Gymnastics Championship and Invitational in Cincinnati on June 25. Submitted | Nicole Falon

A local student recently found success at the YMCA National Gymnastics Championship and Invitational held in June at the Greater Cincinnati YMCA. Colonel Crawford student Ariah Ingersoll finished in fourth place in the 9-12 age division.

Ariah, a fifth grade student, participates at the Shelby YMCA. She finished first on the floor event to help her total score. Then, Ariah followed it up with a fifth-place finish on the bars and 14th on the beam.

This is the second year in a row Ariah has participated in the events at nationals. She is heading into level 6 of the excel gold group. It was a 9.550 score on the floor exercise that earned her first place in the event. On the uneven bars, she scored 9.375, and the vault score was 8.675, which was good for ninth place.

All around, the fourth-place finish was thanks to a 35.950 overall score. The winning gymnast was Piper Sullivan from Wisconsin with a score of 36.500.