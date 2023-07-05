Auditions for “The SpongeBob Musical” will be held July 13 in Mansfield. Courtesy | Renaissance Performing Arts

The Renaissance Theatre will hold auditions for the MY Theatre production of “The SpongeBob Musical” on Thursday, July 13, from 4-7 p.m., and on Friday, July 14, from 4-7 p.m. at the Renaissance’s Theatre 166 location in downtown Mansfield. Appointments are not required for auditions.

Those auditioning must be between the ages of 8 and 19 (unless still attending high school) during the 2023-24 school year and should be no younger than 8 years old. Anyone auditioning should be prepared to sing a 16-32 measure excerpt from a song of their choice and bring sheet music in the proper key. An accompanist will be provided. Some actors may be asked to read a short scene from the script. Those auditioning should bring a list of schedule conflicts between the dates of auditions and the performances of The SpongeBob Musical. Performance dates are Sept. 8-10. All performances will be held on stage at the Renaissance Theatre. The SpongeBob Musical will be directed by Dauphne Maloney, with musical direction by Brian K. Nabors.

The animated world of SpongeBob SquarePants comes to life as it transports the audience into an all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show. When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up to show the power of optimism really can save the world.

The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny, and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau.

An exciting new musical featuring irresistible characters and magical music, this deep-sea pearl of a show is set to make a splash with audiences young and old. The future is bright, the future is bold, and the future is The SpongeBob Musical.

Since its launch on July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the number one kids’ animated series on TV while generating a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, and a global fan base. SpongeBob SquarePants is the most widely distributed property in Viacom International Media Network’s history, seen in more than 170 countries, translated in more than 30 languages, and averaging more than 140 million total viewers every quarter.

SpongeBob SquarePants is created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon. The character-driven cartoon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist, and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends. The Broadway production of The SpongeBob Musical earned its place on 2017’s “Best of Broadway” lists including Broadway.com, BuzzFeed, The Chicago Tribune, The Daily Beast, Deadline, ET Online, Forbes, Time Out New York, and Variety. The SpongeBob Musical was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk Awards and Outer Critics Circle and earned 12 Tony Award nominations – the most nominated musical of the 2017-2018 theatre season – winning for Best Scenic Design of a Musical (David Zinn).

For additional information regarding auditions for the MY Theatre production of The SpongeBob Musical, contact Dauphne Maloney at dauphne@mansfieldtickets.com or by calling 419-522-2726, ext. 212.

Submitted by Renaissance Performing Arts.