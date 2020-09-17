Galion school board accepts donations, hears about technology enhancements

GALION — The Galion school board, at a Sept. 15 meeting, accepted more than $16,000 in donations, including several in-kind donations for hand sanitizer from Iron Vault Distillery in Galion and meals for staff from the Galion KFC. The Galion Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) made a donation of $4,000, split evenly between the Galion Primary and Intermediate Schools, and an anonymous donor contributed $1,000 for uniforms for the Girls Soccer team.

“The generosity and support of the Galion community is beyond incredible,” said Superintendent Jennifer Allerding. “I would like to thank the local businesses and organizations for their unwavering commitment to the success of Galion City Schools students.”

The Galion Community Education Foundation awarded a $10,000 grant, which the board accepted, to the district’s Robotics program. Robotics instructor/coach Issac Keinath is beyond grateful for the support the program has received.

“We are utilizing these funds to purchase the kits and materials needed for students to build their robots and compete in competitions around the state,” Keinath said. “I can’t thank the Galion Community Education Foundation enough for the support they provide for the program.”

The board also heard about a Connectivity Grant that the district received thanks to the work of Technology Director Ronnie Rinehart and Technology Coordinator Steven Hammond. The grant funds are being used to enhance the district’s wireless network to allow access outside the buildings and give teachers flexibility to take classes outside and still have access to technology.

“We are going to update the Wi-Fi at the stadium to allow for improved connectivity for spectators, in the press boxes, concession stand and parking lot,” Allerding said. “The remainder of the balance will be used to put WiFi stations outside of the middle, intermediate, and primary buildings.

“The grant funds will fully pay for these upgrades toour wireless network and will not cost the district any dollars from the general fund.”The board approved all other items on the agenda as presented.

The school board’s next regular meeting of the Galion City Schools Board of Education will begin is Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion Middle School computer lab.

