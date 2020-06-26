Another food distribution event Monday in Galion

GALION—The Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio will hold a drive-thru food distribution event Monday, June 29, from 1-3 pm at Galion Middle School at 474 Portland Way North.

The boxes of food will be free and contain assorted shelf-stable food and more.

The Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio has set these guidelines:

· Everyone is to remain in their vehicle

· Food will only be placed in the trunk of the vehicle, NOT in the front or back seat area

· Ensure that trunk space is clean and clear of other items

· If the trunk is not clean, individuals will be asked to pull off and can only return to the line once the trunk is empty.

This drive-thru event is similar to three others held this summer in Bucyrus and Galion.