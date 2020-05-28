Galion campus will be closed to traffic Friday through Sunday for free food distribution, 2020 graduation

GALION — The Galion City School District’s campus will be closed to through traffic from May Friday, 29 to Sunday May 31st the food bank and for graduation activities. It will reopen on June 1.

The Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio will set up a food distribution day on Friday, May 29. This event will be at the Galion Middle School parking lot will be the staging area and distribution location. Second Harvest is helping communities through this part of the state as their response to COVID-19.

Please use the Hesby Drive, by Burger King.

Distribution is from 1-3 p.m. Second Harvest and volunteers will be distributing free boxes of assorted shelf-stable food and more. There also will be volunteers on hand to help direct traffic at the middle school. Those who participate are asked to:

1. Please remain in your vehicle;

2. Please ensure trunk space is clean and clear of other items;

3. Food will be placed in the trunk of your vehicle;

4. If the trunk is not clean, you will be asked to pull off and can only return to the line once the truck is empty;

5. Food cannot be placed in the front or back seat area.

These drive thru efforts have resulted in hundreds of families being helped in the past two months.

Galion High School’s 2020 graduation program is set for May 30, 2020, starting at 11 am . The rain date is Sunday, May 31.

Watch the commencement ceremony on Facebook Live or YouTube Live or tune to 92.7 WQEL to hear a radio broadcast of the commencement.

Graduates and parents will be asked to show their assigned ticket at the designated campus entrance. No other spectators will be permitted on campus. Graduates and parents will be required to remain in their cars at all times.