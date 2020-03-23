OhioHealth expanding ambulatory testing sites; Outpatient testing soon to be available in Mansfield, Marion

MANSFIELD – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, OhioHealth will expand to four total COVID-19 ambulatory testing sites, based on supply availability.

In addition to the recently opened central Ohio location, the following sites will open this week:

Tuesday, March 24 – Mansfield and Athens

Wednesday, March 25 – Marion

Times and date are subject to change, but the testing sites are currently scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.

Who Is This Testing For?

This testing site is not an on-demand testing site for the general public. People will be turned away without a physician order.

Currently, OhioHealth is reserving the tests for the highest risk patients. We will continue to expand (or suspend) the testing locations based on supply availability. As soon as testing capacity is used up each day, triage lines will be turned off until the following day.

The targeted population for testing are patients with symptoms who are 60 years or older with comorbidities (uncontrolled diabetes, immune-suppressed, CHF/COPD) or healthcare providers/associates.

A patient that is included in the targeted population MUST present WITH a physician order and symptoms that qualify for a test which include:

Fever

New or worsening shortness of breath

Cough

Acute fatigue

Confusion

OhioHealth has established processes to allow providers who do not use our electronic medical records to refer patients to the sites as well.