Part of Charles Street in Galion will shut down March 20 for a sanitary sewer line replacement

GALION — A section of Charles Street will be closed to thru traffic beginning March 20. J&T Excavating will be installing a sanitary sewer line through a contract with the City.

Residents within the project area will be able to access their driveways. Granny’s Kitchen will also remain accessible.

Detour for eastbound traffic is Harding Way East (State Route 97), north on Gelsanliter, and east on State Route 61. Reverse for westbound traffic.

Weather permitting, the road is expected to reopen on May 11.