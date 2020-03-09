Galion Port Authority to meet Tuesday at noon

The City of Galion Port Authority will hold a special meeting on March 10th, 2020 at 12 p.m. at 138 Harding Way West. The topics to be discussed will include: a Resolution accepting a proposal from Dipernia and Associates, a Resolution considering general liability insurance, a Resolution considering the expenditure of State Capital Bill Funds and selection of contractor, a Resolution considering Fiscal Officer Surety Bond, the Board will also be discussing UAN, Conflict Waivers, resignation of a Board Member, and other financial matters including purchase orders, encumbrances, and appropriations. Future regular meetings will be held on the second Tuesday of every month at 9:30 a.m. at the address stated above unless otherwise noted.