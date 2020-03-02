Galion Fraternal Order of Police is seeking donations via telephone locally

This news release from the City of Galion on Monday morning on behalf of the Galion chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police.

GALION – There is currently a telephone solicitation in progress to help raise money for the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 71. This fundraiser is to assist in raising funds for things like: Shop with a Cop, school necessities for Galion students, Galion’s K-9 program, scholarships, family assistance, etc.

A consulting firm has been retained to assist with the fundraiser. These calls are legitimate. However, if you have any concerns feel free to call the Galion Police Department for confirmation at 419-468-9111.