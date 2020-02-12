‘Noises Off’ opens Friday, Feb. 14 at Galion Community Theatre

GALION — ‘Noises Off’ opens Friday at Galion Community Theatre.

This is a very funny farce and with a great cast, according to Nancy Herman, who is directing this show.

Show dates are Feb 14, Feb. 15, Feb. 21 and Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. and and Feb 23 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $12 and can be reserved by calling 419-468-2662 or by visiting the Galion Community Theatre website, www.galiontheatre,org.

‘Noises Off’ is a play within a play. It is about an ambitious director and his troupe of mediocre actors. The cast and crew are putting together a silly sex comedy titled, “Nothing On” – a single-set farce in which lovers frolic, doors slam, clothes are tossed away, and embarrassing hi-jinks ensue.