Galion’s Streets, Alleys, Trees, and Bridges Committee will meet tonight; Ohio 598 widening project on agenda

GALION – Galion City Council’s Streets, Alleys, Trees, and Bridges Committee will meet tonight at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items to discussed include this year’s Galion paving schedule and next week’s public meeting about the Ohio 598 widening project. That meeting is Thursday, Jan. 16 from 5-7 p.m. in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East.

Public meeting information

The City of Galion, in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), has scheduled a public meeting — open to residents, local officials and other interested persons — for the purpose of providing information for proposed improvements on the Ohio 598 corridor from Carter Drive to Brandt Road. The focus of the meeting will be to review proposed intersection improvements to increase safety.

The meeting is Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the Galion City Council chambers, 301 Harding Way East. The meeting will be conducted in an open-house style format, which means you may visit at any time during the meeting. No formal presentation will be made. The meeting will be a good opportunity to be updated on the project, meet with the project team, view exhibits and express any comments or concerns you may have about the project.

If you cannot attend this meeting, written comments regarding this project should be sent to City of Galion ATTN: Natasha Hatfield, 301 Harding Way East, Galion, OH 44833. The window for public comment will close 30 days after the open-house meeting, on Feb. 15, 2020. Please submit all comments before then. If you have any specific questions regarding this project, please contact Natasha Hatfield at 419-468-1857 or via email natashahatfield@Galion.city.