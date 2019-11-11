Winter weather advisory, Galion could get 3-6 inches of snow through Tuesday morning

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service in Cleveland says the Galion area could get 3-6 inches of show from this afternoon through Tuesday morning.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Crawford County area. It starts at 1 p.m. today and runs through 7 a.m. Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected. This advisory covers Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Seneca, Huron, Wyandot, Crawford and Marion counties.

Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Temperatures will hold nearly steady in the lower 30s during the daytime hours on Monday before falling into the 20s Monday night. Winds will be out of the north at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Motorists should slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained from the Department of Transportation website.