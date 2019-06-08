Galion police reports

Tuesday, June 4

12:17 p.m. — A Harding Way East resident reported Medication and a driver’s license were reported stolen from a vehicle by a Harding Way East resident.

4:06 p.m. — A cell phone found near East Atwood Street area was turned over to police.

5:09 p.m. — A hit-skip accident was reported in the 200 block of Harding Way East.

9:17 p.m. — Police received a report of someone throwing rocks into the pool at Heise Park.

Monday, June 3

8:42 p.m. — Police received a report of a person driving a four-wheeler on the road in the 200 block of North Boston Street.

11:02 p.m. — A domestic altercation was reported in the 300 block of Hetrick Drive.

11:57 p.m. — Police received a report of sex offense and are investigating.

Sunday, June 2

12:29 a.m. — Two kids were issued warnings for curfew and fleeing officers on South Market Street.

12:31 a.m. — An attempted break-in was reported on North Washington Street.

12:31 p.m. — One person was issued a court summons for stealing a bicycle in the 200 block of Harding Way West.

11:12 p.m. — Police received a report of a rape and are investigating.

Saturday, June 1

12:49 a.m. — A dispute between tenants was reported at the Rainbow Motel.

3:49 p.m. — A Crew Avenue resident reported a debit card stolen.

5:12 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 800 block of South Boston Street.

8:55 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of South Boston Street.

Friday, May 31

9:09 a.m. — Police helped to mediated a dispute between neighbors in the 500 block of Second Avenue.

2:57 p.m. — A domestic dispute in the 200 block of Harding Way West was reported. Two people were issued warnings for disorderly conduct.

3:22 p.m. — A wallet found in the 1400 block of McClure Street was turned over to officers.

4:31 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 800 block of Harding Way East.

6:08 p.m. — A civil standby was conducted in the 300 block of Cherry Street.

7:43 p.m. — A 50-year-old Galion man was arrested on several charges following a domestic dispute in the 1200 block of McClure Street

Thursday, May 30

4:30 p.m. — A rape was reported and police are investigating.

11:02 p.m. — Police received a report of someone looking in windows inthe 200 block of North Liberty Street.

11:34 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 800 block of Charles Street.