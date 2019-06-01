Galion police reports

Friday, May 24

5:10 a.m. — A North Liberty Street resident reported a peeping tom.

10:59 a.m. — Police received a report of a young child alone in an alley in the 300 block of East Parson Street.

12:35 p.m. — A hit-skip accident was investigated near South Boston Street.

5:58 p.m. — Police are investigating after an First Federal Bank employee reported being threatened over the phone.

6:59 p.m. — Police responded to a verbal dispute in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue and warned those involved to knock it off.

7:48 p.m. — Police responded to a report of stop signs near South Market Street being turned around.

7:54 p.m. — Police found kids jumping on bathrooms at Heise Park. They were issued warnings for trespassing.

11:54 p.m. — A 40-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct at Heise Park.

Saturday, May 25

2:29 p.m. — A 58-year-old Galion man was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 100 block of East Street.

5:54 p.m. — A woman was arrested for obstructing official business in the 800 block of Portland Way North.

6:35 p.m. — A 34-year-old Galion man was arrested in the 400 block of Libby Lane for obstructing official business and menacing by stalking.

7:43 p.m. — Pills found in the parking lot of Dollar General were given to police

9:28 p.m. — A hit-skip accident was investigated in the 600 block of Harding Way East.

10:19 p.m. — Police received a report of someone on a roof in the 7700 block of Ohio 309.

11:53 p.m. — Someone reported smelling marijuana in the 700 block of Harding Way East.

Sunday, May 26

1:45 a.m. — A report of sexual harassment was reported in the 100 block of Harding Way East.

2:26 a.m. — One person was issued a citation for possession of marijuana in the 1400 block of Ohio 598.

7:45 a.m. — A tree reportedly fell on a vehicle and power line in the 200 block of North Columbus Street.

7:45 a.m. — A tree reportedly fell and took out a power line in the 200 block of Gill Avenue.

9:25 p.m. — A report of a suspicious vehicle turned out to be someone playing Pokemon at Cobey Park.

Monday, May 27

3:04 a.m. — A Sherman Street resident reported someone kept knocking on the door.

1:17 p.m. — A South Pierce Street resident reported dogs being poisoned. An animal cruelty report was filed.

3:29 p.m. — A Harding Way East resident reported being threatened.

3:55 p.m. — A resident in the 500 block of East Atwood Street told police a neighbor was putting trash in his yard.

6:12 p.m. — Police and fire department personnel responded to an open burn in the 900 block of South Market Street. The fire was extinguished and one person was warned about burning trash.

Tuesday, May 28

8:13 a.m. — Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue.

11:40 a.m. — Street department personnel reported struck a fire hydrant in front of the police department.

4:03 p.m. — Police were called about a fight between kids in the 500 block of South Boston Street.

5:01 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of North Market Street.

5:14 p.m. — Police responded to a fight near Erie Street. One person was arrested for assault, aggravated trespassing and other charges.

6:34 p.m. — A glass beer bottle was reportedly thrown at a vehicle, from another vehicle, on Ohio 309.

8:34 p.m. — Police received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 900 block of Harding Way East.

9:24 p.m. — Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 400 block of Portland Way North.

Wednesday, May 29

6:37 a.m. — Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 700 block of Clay Street.

12:21 p.m. — Police received a report of people going door-to-door in the 900 block of Allen Street. They did not have a license to sell anything and left the area.

3:10 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Maple Heights Drive.

5:39 p.m. — Several unsupervised children were reported in the 500 block of Galion Arms.

11:03 p.m. — A report of a loud party in the 200 block of Hetrick Drive was investigated. One person was arrested for contributing to minors and resisting arrest. Two were arrested for underage consumption.