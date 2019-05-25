Galion police reports

Monday, May 20

7:49 a.m. — A Grove Avenue resident told police someone threw an item through a vehicle windshield.

9:07 a.m. — A welfare check was conducted on a child in the 900 block of Harding Way East. The child given to another person to care for.

12:01 p.m. — A vehicle in the 300 block of West Atwood Street was reported.

2:07 p.m. — A dispute over payment at the Rainbow Motel was mediated by officers.

3:42 p.m. — Police are investigating a reported assault in the 1000 block of Dawsett Avenue

3:46 p.m. — Officers assisted the Crawford County Dog Warden in the 900 block of Charles Street.

4:23 p.m. — Police are investigating a reported hit-skip accident in the 800 block of Harding Way West.

6:43 p.m. — Suspected drugs found in a room at the Rainbow Motel were turned over to officers.

8:08 p.m. —One person reported being harassed by others in the 300 block of North Market Street.

11:40 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Libby Lane.

Sunday, May 19

2 a.m. — One man arrested for disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of North Market Street.

5:30 a.m. — A reported assault at Powers Reservoir is being investigated.

11:59 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue.

1:38 p.m. — A report of an assault was investigated in the 900 block of Wagner Avenue.

7:40 p.m. — Police received a report of a woman yelling and tearing apart flowers at Dollar Tree.

8:41 p.m. — A black wallet found at the Beverage Center was turned over to officers.

8:59 p.m. — A report of a woman screaming in the 30 block of Homer Street was investigated. She was warned for disorderly conduct.

Saturday, May 18

1:50 a.m. — A report of a suspicious vehicle at Heise Park was someone playing Pokemon.

10:36 a.m. — Police received a report of people going door-to-door talking about the end of the world

2:10 p.m. — Police received a report that someone was trying to get into a vacant house in the 200 block of Orange Street was investigated.

2:19 p.m. — Bathrooms were reportedly vandalized at South Park.

4:15 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile in the 900 block of Harding Way East was investigated.

4:28 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile in the 600 block of Brookside Avenue was investigated.

6:57 p.m. — Police are investigating a report of child abuse

7:33 p.m. — Kids swimming in the spillway of Amman’s Reservoir were given a verbal warning for trespassing.

Friday, May 17

6:26 a.m. — A 31-year-old Mansfield man was arrested on a Richland County warrant during a traffic stop in the 200 block of Portland Way North.

11:34 a.m. — A Boyd Boulevard resident report to police that one kid had been threatened by another.

2:26 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted on juveniles in the 400 block of Libby Lane and there were no issues.

5:55 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted n the 500 block of Galion Arms. One person was warned about disorderly conduct.

8:17 p.m. — A woman told police that Rainbow Motel would not give back her belongings. Officers convinced the staff to do so.

10:22 p.m. — A theft was reported in the 100 block of Portland Way North.