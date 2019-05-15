OSU-Mansfield gets $2 million to develop a sustainable food project

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announcedMonday that the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research (FFAR) has awarded a $2 million match grant to the Ohio State University at Mansfield to be used for the development of an urban sustainable food system project in Mansfield.

“The Ohio State University is home to some of the nation’s leading agricultural researchers, and the Mansfield campus is no exception,” Brown said. “This grant will allow OSU researchers to develop and create greater access to fresh fruits and vegetables in Mansfield and across Ohio.”

The goal of the project is to increase access to fresh produce, while also supporting the local economy. The project will provide training and supplies to approximately 12 producers in the area, and offer assistance with cultivating their products to increase sales.

The FFAR was established in the 2014 Farm Bill, with the goal to grow and develop partnerships to support innovations focused on addressing today’s food and agriculture challenges. FFAR provides one-to-one matching funds through public and private resources to increase the scientific and technological research critical toward enhancing sustainable production of food for the growing global population.

Brown also announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded two grants to the Ohio EPA through the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act.

The grants include:

A “Lead Testing in School and Child Care Program Drinking Water” grant in the amount of $1,361,000, to assist local educational agencies in voluntary testing for lead contamination in drinking water at schools and child care programs; and An “Assistance to Small and Disadvantaged Communities” grant in the amount of $1,069,000, to provide funds to help eligible entities make investments in public water systems to improve and protect water quality.



“All Ohio communities should be able to count on clean, drinkable water year-round,” said Brown. “By investing in water infrastructure programs, we’re investing in the health of our kids as well as their future.”

