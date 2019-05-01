Galion High School prom is Saturday

GALION — Galion students will have a chance to “Wish Upon a Star” on Saturday night, May 4, during this year’s prom at the high school. The Grand March will begin at 6:45 p.m. followed by the dance in the High School gym from 8-11 p.m.

The Galion community is invited to walk through the highschool and enjoy the prom decorations from 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday.

“This is the highlight of the year for our students,” event coordinator Rick Walker said. “It’s the last big event our seniors will get to share with their classmates and friends before graduation and our hope is that they enjoy their evening. while making positive memories that will last a lifetime.”

The prom king and queen will be announced during the dance at 9:30 p.m. Photorama will be on hand to take professional photographs as well.

“Students and families look forward to this evening all year,” said high school principal Ron Williams said. “Our prom advisors have done a great job working with our students again this year and we want everyone to have a great time and be safe and respectful to each other.”

Following the prom, students will have the opportunity to participate in an After-Prom event at the Galion Community Center YMCA. It starts at 11 p.m. and ends at 2 a.m.

For a complete list of tips on how to have a safe and healthy prom, visit http://www.cdc.gov/Features/Prom/.

Galion High School prom, April 21, 2018. Photo by Don Tudor. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/05/web1_ghs-042118j-prom_0284.jpg Galion High School prom, April 21, 2018. Photo by Don Tudor. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/05/web1_IMG_1011.jpg