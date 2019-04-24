Drug search of Galion schools campus finds …. absolutely nothing

GALION — Galion City Schools students and staff came up clean Tuesday as the district, in conjunction with the Galion, Mount Gilead and Mansfield Police Departments, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Highway Patrol, conducted unannounced searches of the high school and middle school.

No illegal substances were discovered in the buildings or on school property.

The searches were organized by Galion School Resource Officer Ralph Burwell and included six canine units. Lockers, classrooms, parking lots and grounds outside each building were searched.

“We want students to know we will randomly conduct these searches,” ssaid Galion superintendent Jim Grubbs. “If this is a way to keep one kid from getting hooked on drugs, then we will keep doing these kinds of things.”

Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Martin conducted an assembly at Galion Middle School during the search. As the grounds were being searched, Martin talked to the students about making good choices at school and in the community. His program also touched on cyber-bullying and otherr dangers that exist in the digital world.

Mark McLaughlin, a trooper with the Ohio Highway Patrol, spoke to high school students at the same time. In his program in talked about the dangers of distracted driving and spoke about safety during the prom season.

“My goal is to maintain the safety of students and staff at the schools and build trust with families to show them that we’re working hard to keep Galion City Schools a drug free environment,” Burwell said. “I found exactly what I wanted to find today, which was absolutely nothing.”

