Galion police reports

Thursday, April 11

1:34 a.m. — A Winchester Road resident reported a gun stolen. It was later turned over to police.

7:02 a.m. — A resident in the 900 block of Charles Street reported items stolen.

3:20 p.m. — A child welfare check on children was conducted in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue.

3:49 p.m. — A parking complaint in the 100 block of East Payne Avenue was investigated

4:48 p.m. — Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle at Amick’s Reservoir.

5:06 p.m. — Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 900 block of Wagner Avenue.

7:15 p.m. — Police received a report of possible child abuse.

7:42 p.m. — Children were reportedly throwing rocks at a building in the 200 block of Portland Way North.

9:34 p.m. — A reckless driver was reported in the 700 block of Clay Street.

11:51 p.m. — A report of loud music was reported in the 300 block of Third Avenue.

11:57 p.m. — Two men acting suspiciously in the 500 block of Hensley Avenue was reported.

Wednesday, April 10

7:43 a.m. — The Ohio Highway Patrol told Galion police about a reckless driver in the 100 block of Portland Way South.

8 a.m. — Officers helped to mediate a dispute in the 500 block of Grove Avenue.

8:50 a.m. — A purse found in the 300 block of Orange Street.

10:32 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 100 block of Harding Way East.

4:03 p.m. — An angry and reckless driver was reported in the Cedargate Apartments on Portland Way North.

8:40 p.m. — A reckless driver was reported in the North Liberty Street area.

8:44 p.m. — Bicyclists were reportedly being careless near Harding Way West.

11:08 p.m. — A disturbance in the 400 block of Libby Lane was reported.

Tuesday, April 9

1:19 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 100 block of Wilson Avenue.

3:11 a.m. — A resident in the 100 block of Wilson Avenue someone had entered the residence without an invitation.

9:04 a.m. — A Galion Community Hospital reported receiving threatening phone calls.

12:34 p.m. — Someone was reportedly writing bad checks at a Bucyrus Road business.

2:11 p.m. — Crafting supplies were reportedly stolen from a front porch on West Summit Street.

3:06 p.m. — Officers assisted with an unruly juvenile at Galion Primary School.

3:58 p.m. — A was reported dog at Heise Park.

4:28 p.m. — Officers assisted EMS in the 1200 block of Knorr Road.

4:53 p.m. — A resident of South Pierce Street told police prescription for medication had been stolen.

5:47 p.m. — A report of two suspicious juveniles in the 100 block of South Union Street was investigated.

5:57 p.m. — A reckless driver was reported in the 7700 block of Ohio 309.

7:45 p.m. — Two cats, reportedly abandoned in the 400 block of South Boston Street, were cared for until someone with the humane society picked them up.

7:59 p.m. — A juvenile reportedly ran away from a residence in the 400 block of Harding Way East.

Monday, April 8

9:31 a.m. — Officers assisted the Crawford County Dog Warden in the South Boston Street area.

12:01 p.m. — Officers assisted the Crawford County Dog Warden in the 400 block of Sherman Street.

1:26 a.m. — A stolen bike from the Church Street area was given to police officers.

2:10 a.m. — Police received a report of juveniles smoking pot at the gazebo in uptowne Galion.

3:54 p.m. — Officers helped to mediate a custody dispute in the 500 block of Park Avenue.

4:50 p.m. — One person was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in the 100 block of North East Street.

4:53 p.m. — A needle found in the in the 500 block of East Walnut Street was turned over to police.

7:49 p.m. — A cell phone at Powers Reservoir was given to police.

9:03 p.m. — Police received a report of a possible drunk driver with a juvenile in the vehicle in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue.