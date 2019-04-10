Absentee voting has started: Galion voters will help decide justice center levy

BUCYRUS — Absentee voting starts Tuesday, April 9 for the Primary/Special Election on May 7. Votes may be cast by coming into the office during these hours:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, from April 9 to April 12

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, from April 15 to April 19

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, from April 22 t0 April 26

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, from April 29 to Friday May 3

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 5

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 6.

There is just one county-wide issue on the May 7 primary election ballot in Crawford County, a 0.5 percent levy for the purpose of supporting criminal and administrative justice services specifically the administration and maintenance of the Crawford County Justice Center (jail) for a continuing period of time.

A similar issued failed in November.

The City of Bucyrus is is asking that voters approve a continuation of an existing one-half percent levy on income, to be exclusively used for construction, general improvement and continued maintenance, repair and upkeep of public streets, thoroughfares and alleys, curbs, gutters, catch basins and wheelchair ramps within the City of Bucyrus, and for the purchase of such street equipment and machinery as deemed necessary to accomplish same, for a period of 6 years, commencing July 1, 2019.

There are no issues no races specific to Galion/

This is a Republican Primary or issues-only ballots in Bucyrus City. All other areas in Crawford County will be a Special Election with issues-only ballots.

You may also apply by mail. Request an application form or just write a letter giving your Crawford County address, where you want the ballots mailed, if it is a different address, your date of birth, the last four digits of your Social Security number or your driver’s license number, the date of election, a statement that you are a qualified elector and the type of ballot you wish to vote: Republican or Issues-only. Please sign your name.

Absentee balloting by mail ends Saturday, May 4 at noon. Absentee balloting in person ends Monday, May 6 at 2 p.m.

The Crawford County Board of Elections office will be open until 2 p.m. on May 6 for absentee voting. Absentee ballots must be returned to the Board of Elections office by 7:30 p.m. on election day, May 7. The Board of Elections office is in the lower level of the County Administration Building, 112 E. Mansfield St. For more information, call the Board of Elections Office at 419-562-8721.

Only county-wide issue is levy to support Crawford County Justice Center