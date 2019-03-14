Open enrollment starts April 1 at Northmor

GALION — The administration of the Northmor Local School District will be accepting Open Enrollment Applications for students for the 2019-2020 school year. The open enrollment application will be online. You can find a link to it on the Northmor schools website or via its Facebook page

Applications will be accepted from 8 a.m. April 1, 2019 through 4 p.m. June 28, 2019 at the following website: http://tiny.cc/oe1920. This application will also be linked on the Northmor website and Facebook page at www.northmor.k12.oh.us and www.facebook.com/northmor.

Open enrollment applications are accepted for grades kindergarten through twelve and must be completed annually for each child per the District Open Enrollment Policy which can be found at http://tiny.cc/5113.

For more information, call the Northmor Board of Education office at 419-946-8861.