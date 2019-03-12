Volunteers sought to help with Alzheimer’s walk, fight against dementia

MANSFIELD — The Alzheimer’s Association North Central Ohio Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Sept. 14 at the OSU Mansfield/NCSC campus. More than 350 people from Ashland, Crawford, Knox and Richland counties are expected at this year’s event to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease.

The local committee is looking for volunteers to help with the planning of the Walk and is hosting a Volunteer Fair at The Area Agency on Aging, 2131 Park Ave. West, entrance 300, Mansfield, on March 20, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served at this family-friendly event where guests of all ages can learn about volunteer opportunities.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. It is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Ohio alone, there are more than 220,000 people living with the disease and more than 600,000 family/friends caregivers. RSVP’s are requested, but not required by emailing elparnisari@alz.org or calling 419-216-2973.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s research, care and support. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit www.alz.org or call 800-272-3900 for more information.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/03/web1_Walk-to-end-Alzheimer-s.jpg