Chamber breakfast chats a good way to find out what’s up in Galion

GALION — The Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce is leading local businesses forward this month by looking to the possibilites ahead.

Next Tuesday, the Chamber will host its annual Economic Development Update and Business Forecast Breakfast. This is the 17th year for the event which will be held at the Christian Life Center at Galion Grace Point Church. Breakfast begins at 7:30 am and will be catered by Avita.

The event features multiple speakers from Galion businesses as well as other local leadership.

Chanel Hipp, human resources director at Covert Manufacturing and Jerry Morasko, president of Avita Health System will address those in attendance, followed by Galion City Schools Superintendent Jim Grubbs.

Riordan McClain, Representative from the 87th District of the Ohio House and a native of Upper Sandusky, will also speak. McClain has made other visits to Galion, even marching through Heise Park last summer as a part of the Pickle Run Festival Parade during his campaign for election.

The final speaker for the morning will be Keith Lake from the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Lake is vice president of Government Affairs for the Ohio Chamber and spent time in Washington D.C. working in the George H.W. Bush White House. He joined the Ohio chamber in 1998. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois and grew up nearby in Rockford, Ill.

“The Forecast Breakfast gives everyone an idea of how things are going for all of us locally,” said Chamber President Joe Kleinknecht. “We used to have just businesses speak, but we now include local organizations and the schools as well.This is the first time we have had anyone from the Ohio Chamber visit us, and we are looking forward to that.”

By Erin Miller Galion Inquirer