Galion police reports

Monday, March 4

1:07 p.m. — On person was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of South Street.

5:03 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted on a child in the 100 block of West Walnut Street.

8:34 p.m. — Shoes were reported stolen fro the Galion YMCA..

Tuesday, March 5

5:44 a.m. — A South Market Street resident reported someone vandalized a truck overnight.

6:35 a.m. — A report of two suspicious people hanging out around DK’s Drive-In was investigated.

3:52 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Gill Avenue.

4:13 p.m. — A truck driver reportedly causing programs at Valero on Ohio 598, was told to knock off the shenanigans or he would be banned from the property.

9:30 p.m. — Officers investigated a report of a disturbance in the 800 block of South Market Street

Wednesday, March 6

10:41 a.m. — A report of a gunshot in the 200 block of North Market Street turned out to be a tire blowout.

12:29 p.m. — Two people taking pictures from the East Church Street overpass were reminded that pedestrians are not allowed on it.

2:02 p.m. — Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 700 block of Bel Air Drive.

2:34 p.m. — One person was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

8:11 p.m. — A Galion was arrested on a Delaware County arrant in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue.