Galion police reports

Thursday, Feb. 28

1:57 a.m. — Officers assisted Crestline police with an issue at Galion Hospital

5:31 a.m. — A caller reported a deer with a broken leg near Ohio 598.

10:12 a.m. — Galion police assisted Children Services personnel in the 300 block of Gill Avenue.

3:34 p.m. — The Crawford County dog warden responded to the 400 block of West Atwood Street as place were called to a dispute about dogs.

5:41 p.m. — A caller reported a man saying he was with Columbia Gas going from house to house in the South Pierce Street area.

6:10 p.m. — An employee at Jen Cor reported being harassed.

7:22 p.m. — A reckless driver was reported in the Harding Way East area.

8:35 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly vandalized in the 400 block of Portland Way North