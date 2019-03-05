Galion police reports

Friday, Feb. 22

7:18 a.m. — Two men were given warnings after a fight in the 100 block of North Market Street.

8:36 a.m. — A bicycle left in Heise Park was brought to the police department.

12:01 p.m. — A report of a baby left alone in a car at Firelands Credit Union was investigated.

Saturday, Feb. 23

2:23 a.m. — Officers assisted Morrow County deputies with an reportedly drunk man with a gun.

10:54 a.m. — Crawford County Children Services assisted police after a child was found wandering along near Covert Manufacturing.

1:56 p.m. — A man reportedly tried to short-change an employee at Bistro 217

9:07 p.m. — Officers investigated a report of kids with backpacks going through alleys in the Clymer Street area

9:37 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile in the 600 block of Crew Avenue was investigated.

10:57 p.m. — A Third Avenue resident reported getting harassing phone calls

11:29 p.m. — A North Market Street resident reported being threatened by a neighbor.

Sunday, Feb. 24

1:17 a.m. — Suspected drug paraphernalia found in a room at the Hometown Inn was turned over to officers.

8:01 a.m. — Children Services provided assistance after a small child, alone and without a coat was near East Summit Street.

10:52 a.m. — A Fairview Avenue resident reported $200 stolen.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019

8:06 a.m. — A reportedly stolen vehicle was located on South Union Street.

11:11 a.m. — Officer checked into a report of a suspicious man on Portland Way North.

1:25 p.m. — A North Liberty Street resident reported a PayPal account was used without authorization.

4:20 p.m. — Karaoke equipmentwas reported stolen from on Portland Way South

Tuesday, Feb. 26

1:45 p.m. — A resident on East Payne Avenue told police a neighbor was dumping trash in where he shouldn’t be.

6:59 p.m. — A man was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct at Galion Community Hospital.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

5:47 p.m. — A Sunnyside Drive resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.