Galion police reports

Friday, Feb. 22
7:18 a.m. — Two men were given warnings after a fight in the 100 block of North Market Street.
8:36 a.m. — A bicycle left in Heise Park was brought to the police department.
12:01 p.m. — A report of a baby left alone in a car at Firelands Credit Union was investigated.
Saturday, Feb. 23
2:23 a.m. — Officers assisted Morrow County deputies with an reportedly drunk man with a gun.
10:54 a.m. — Crawford County Children Services assisted police after a child was found wandering along near Covert Manufacturing.
1:56 p.m. — A man reportedly tried to short-change an employee at Bistro 217
9:07 p.m. — Officers investigated a report of kids with backpacks going through alleys in the Clymer Street area
9:37 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile in the 600 block of Crew Avenue was investigated.
10:57 p.m. — A Third Avenue resident reported getting harassing phone calls
11:29 p.m. — A North Market Street resident reported being threatened by a neighbor.
Sunday, Feb. 24
1:17 a.m. — Suspected drug paraphernalia found in a room at the Hometown Inn was turned over to officers.
8:01 a.m. — Children Services provided assistance after a small child, alone and without a coat was near East Summit Street.
10:52 a.m. — A Fairview Avenue resident reported $200 stolen.
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
8:06 a.m. — A reportedly stolen vehicle was located on South Union Street.
11:11 a.m. — Officer checked into a report of a suspicious man on Portland Way North.
1:25 p.m. — A North Liberty Street resident reported a PayPal account was used without authorization.
4:20 p.m. — Karaoke equipmentwas reported stolen from on Portland Way South
Tuesday, Feb. 26
1:45 p.m. — A resident on East Payne Avenue told police a neighbor was dumping trash in where he shouldn’t be.
6:59 p.m. — A man was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct at Galion Community Hospital.
Wednesday, Feb. 27
5:47 p.m. — A Sunnyside Drive resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.