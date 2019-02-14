Crawford SWCD tree sale starting

BUCYRUS — The Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District has evergreens, hardwoods, shrubs, raspberries, and asparagus available through their annual tree and plant sale. The district is taking orders until March 29. Get your order in as soon as possible for the best selection.

There are lots of reasons to plant trees, including:

Trees properly placed near buildings can reduce air conditioning cost up to 50 percent.

Provide winter windbreaks and living snow fences. Windbreaks can reduce household fuel bills by as much as 30 percent.

Trees along streams may reduce soil and chemical runoff from surrounding lawns and fields by as much as 60 percent.

An acre of trees can remove about 13 tons of dust and gases every year from the surrounding environment through photosynthesis.

More than 100,000 trees are needed to cancel the pollution of one jet flying roundtrip from New York to Los Angeles.

For every ton of wood that grows, about 1.47 tons of carbon dioxide is absorbed and 1.07 tons of oxygen is produced.

Create new habitats and safe havens for our local wildlife.

Aesthetic landscaping for everyone to enjoy year round! Trees can increase property value and trees around the workplace have shown to improve productivity!

Trees are a great investment for the future! A healthier earth and a profitable option for the future generations to harvest.

Printable order forms and tree descriptions are available on the Crawford SWCD website at www.crawfordswcd.org or at the office, 3111 State Route 98, Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Please call the office at 419-562-8280 ext. 3 for more information. Make checks payable to Crawford SWCD. Please mail order form along with the check, or hand deliver payment and form to the office.

Trees can be picked up April 10, from 3-6 p.m. and April 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the SWCD office. The SWCD will not deliver nor will the mail order forms.

