Galion police reports

Friday, Feb. 1, 2019

10:24 a.m — A debit card was reportedly stolen from a South Pierce Street resident.

3:25 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Fairview Avenue.

5:31 p.m. — Galion police looked for a reckless driver on Ohio 598 headed to Galion, but had no success.

7:50 p.m. — A report of a suspicious man was investigated at Dollar General.

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019

7:53 p.m. — A report of a drunk driver was investigated in the 800 block of Ohio 598.

9:59 p.m. — A report of a drunk driver in the 700 block of Harding Way West was investigated.

11:14 p.m. — During a traffic stop, a 35-year-old Crestline man was arrested on a warrant and turned over to Crestline police.

Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019

3:14 a.m — A 22-year-old Galionite was arrested for possession of drugs and disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Harding Way East.

8:11 a.m — Am apparently drunk man was arrested at Wyandot Square Apartments.

Monday, Feb. 4, 2019

6:32 a.m — A man was taken to Galion Hospital for evaluating after causing problems in the 100 block of North East Street.

10:47 a.m — A resident on Sixth Avenue reported being assaulted by two men wearing ski masks Sunday night.

2:42 p.m. — Employees of Wendy’s reported that a couple had been at the restaurant for several hours and kept going into the restroom. Officers investigated and arrested a woman for possession of drug paraphernalia.

3:10 p.m. — A report of a person trespassing at Galion High School was investigated.

5:43 p.m. — A North Market Street resident told police someone opened and used credit card in his name.

Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019

7:01 p.m. — A drone found on North Union Street was given to police.

10:34 a.m — A report of a student making threats against their parents was investigated.

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019

10:37 a.m — An East Parson Street resident reported that when he returned home, his house was a mess and a bloody knife was found in a bathtub. One person with cuts to an arm and leg was taken to Galion Hospital for treatment.

11:26 a.m — A business owner in the 100 block of South Market Street told police some slabs of granite were stolen.

4:23 p.m. — A Mansfield Street resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.

5:20 p.m. — A Gleddale Boulevard resident reported a gun stolen from from a truck.

7:54 p.m. — One person was arrested for disorderly conduct and menacing in the 900 block of East Walnut Street.

10:52 p.m. — Pants were reported stolen from a Harding Way West resident.

11:31 p.m. — Audrey Mattox was arrested on a felony warrant in the 400 block of South Boston Street.