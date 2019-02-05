Galion’s Cindy Wallis named director of Community Counseling Services

BUCYRUS — The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointmennt of Cindy Wallis, LISW-S as the new Executive Director of Community Counseling Services, Inc. Cindy has proven herself over the last six years as Clinical Director and has a deep passion for those we serve and the staff of this agency. We are fortunate to have such an excellent leader and dedicated professional for this position.

Community Counseling Services, a private, non-profit agency, was founded in 1978 for the purpose of providing high quality Mental Health and Substance Abuse treatment to the residents of Crawford County. Recently the agency has been serving in Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot counties as well. Last year we served almost 2,500 men, women and children and now look forward to the future under the leadership of our new Executive Director, Cindy Wallis.

If you would like to learn more about Community Counseling Services you may visit our website at www.communitycounseling.info or call 419-562-2000.

