Galion police reports

Tuesday, Jan. 15

8:50 a.m. — A bicycle found in the 300 block of North Market Street was turned over to police.

2:13 p.m. — Officers provided assistance to Children Services in the 300 block of Hensley Avenue.

11:12 p.m. — A report of a suspicious man at residence in the 800 block of Charles Street was investigated.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

4:52 p.m. — A allegation of abuse by an ER patient at Galion Community Hospital is being investigated.

7:42 p.m. — A report of a loud neighbor was investigated in the 100 block of Harding Way West.