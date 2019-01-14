Colonel Crawford’s Rachel Teynor wins county spelling bee

NEW WASHINGTON — Rachel Teynor, a seventh grader from Colonel Crawford Local Schools, is the Crawford County Spelling Bee Champion. Her winning word? Pavilion. It took 12 rounds for her to win. The runner-up was Maddy Martin, a sixth grader from St. Bernard School in New Washington.

Twenty-eight spellers competed in the bee Thursday evening at Buckeye Central Local Schools. Others rounding out the top spellers included Zachary Flood, eighth grader from Buckeye Central; Chris Palmer, seventh grader from Bucyrus; Emma Scott, eighth grader from Colonel Crawford; Lily Riddle, eighth grader, and Drake Moyer, seventh grader from Crestline; Jillian Capretta, sixth grader from Galion; Madeleine Weithman, seventh grader from St. Bernard; Drew Johnson, sixth grader, Emily Schuster, fifth grader, Lauren Ferguson, fifth grader, and Cassandra Kurek, seventh grader from Wynford.

Every speller received a certificate and the champion, and first runner-up received awards. Certificates and awards are provided by the Bucyrus Telegraph Forum.

The top qualifiers are invited to participate in the Tri-County Spelling Bee Mid-Ohio ESC, 890 W. Fourth St.in Mansfield on Feb.14 at 6:30 p.m. The alternate date is Feb.21.

The public is welcome to attend the spelling bee.

