Galion police reports

Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019

9:52 a.m. — A report of an elderly woman suffering from Alzheimer’s disease walking in the 800 block of Harding Way West was investigated. She was reunited with her family.

10:58 a.m. — A report of a man yelling, cussing and hitting himself inside the Dollar Tree was investigated. The man was taken detained for a mental evaluation.

11:53 a.m. — A local business reported the theft of money by an employee. The person and business managers entered into an agreement for repayment of the money.

1:51 p.m. — Officers assisted Children Services personnel in the 200 block of North Washington Street.

2:14 p.m. — An East Church Street resident reported a vehicle stolen from the garage.

2:38 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 700 block of Charles Street.

3:26 p.m. — Officers delivered a message for detectives in Morrow County to a resident in the 1100 block of Dawsett Avenue.

5:23 p.m. — A Portland Way North resident reported two men coming to her house stating they are from Children Services. Officers checked the area for the vehicle the pair was reportedly driving.

Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019

1:59 a.m. — Officers assisted Crestline Police in the Colby Street area.

4:06 a.m. — A report of loud music from a vehicle was investigated in the 300 block of North Columbus Street. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

8:11 a.m. — A welfare check was conducted on a juvenile in the 600 block of Grove Avenue. The kid was taken to school.

8:42 a.m. — A North Market Street resident reported a tool set stolen from their truck.

9:18 a.m. — A nurse practitioner reported a black work bag stolen from their a while parked at the Galion Community Center.

5:16 p.m. — A needle found near the dumpster at Galion Arms was disposed of by officers.

5:16 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted on a resident in the Cedargate Court area. The woman was located and is fine.

6:06 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 100 block of East Church Street.

7:39 p.m. — A disturbance was investigated in the 500 block of Crew Avenue.

8:11 p.m. — A non-injury accident in the 900 block of Winchester Avenue involved a truck that hit a pole. The city line department and Hensley Towing also assisted at the scene.

11:26 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile in the 100 block of East Church Street was investigated.

11:40 p.m. — A Libby Lane resident reported the upstairs neighbors were being loud.