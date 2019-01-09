Morrow County sheriff updates public on a busy January

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton released this statement Wednesdaty about what is turning out to be a very busy January for the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. His goal is to update the public about anything they may have read or heard about:

As many of you saw in our call highlights over the weekend, 2 alleged rapes appeared in our call highlights. The alleged rape from Cardington is an older case that we are assisting Cardington Police with. Since we are assisting, we created an incident number for it. That is why it appears in our call highlights.

The second alleged rape in Harmony Township was out of the incident involving the female who allegedly stole the OSHP cruiser. Since an accusation was made, we created an incident for it and are currently investigating the accusation.

You may have also seen or heard on January 6, 2019, Morrow County Deputies and a dive team were out at the quarry off of County Road 180. A stolen vehicle was recovered from the quarry, Morrow County Deputies are still investigating this incident.

Also on January 6, 2019, there was an alleged attempted escape from the Morrow County Correctional Facility. Two (2) inmates allegedly attempted to gain access to the outside of the facility. Neither inmate gained access to the outside of the Correctional Facility. This matter is still under investigation by Morrow County Detectives.

On January 8, 2019, Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to the Marengo Village Park on a possible shooting. We are still currently investigating this incident as well and we cannot release any details at this time. I can tell you that there is no threat to the public from this incident.

Since January 1st the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office has been extremely busy. I want to personally apologize to everyone for not issuing my press releases in a timely fashion. I also want to apologize to anyone that may have been worried after seeing the calls for service.

Sheriff John L. Hinton

Morrow County Sheriff’s Department

