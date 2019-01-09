Galion woman plans unique baby shower Mendy Sellman spearheading collection effort for Voice of Hope

GALION — When a good idea comes to mind, it can end up coming together in ways that far exceed expectations.

This was the case last week for Mendy Sellman who co-owns and operates RusMen Farms – Beef, Pork, Chicken with her husband Rusty.

“I read an article online that talked about collecting donations for a pregnancy support center in Arizona. They called it a ‘Baby Shower’”, Sellman said. “I loved the idea and thought it was something I could do to help out here in our area.”

Sellman went to work putting together information on social media to make friends in the area aware of her ‘Baby Shower’ plans, and decided to give her donations to Voice of Hope in Bucyrus.

Soon after posting, Sellman was contacted by Trish Factor of the Galion Health Department.

“Trish reached out to offer a currently unused spare room at the Galion Health Department as a collection point, so I didn’t have to carry donations around in the back of my van anymore,” Mendy said with a laugh. “But that conversation with Trish led to more opportunities for the future.”

Voice of Hope has their main office located in Marion, with satellite locations in Bucyrus and Upper Sandusky.

“We would love to be established in the Galion area, because transportation to and from Galion has not worked out yet for us to be a consistent help to those in that area,” said Rachel Taylor, Crawford County Coordinator for Voice of Hope. “Expanding into Galion or establishing reliable transportation would be wonderful. We really want to be sure we are covering Crawford County with the services we offer.”

Voice of Hope is a non-profit organization that currently covers three counties. They offer numerous services for free: pregnancy tests, parenting and pregnancy classes, adoption information, as well as a clothing closet and baby supplies.

“Our clothing closet is open to all, free of charge. We are also in the process of acquiring an ultrasound machine that will be set up soon to offer ultrasounds at no cost,” Taylor said.

Their Prenatal and Parenting Program offers classes for expectant mothers as well as families with newborns or toddlers. Class attendance is required in order to earn access to brand new baby items at no cost.

“Our goal is to be sure that people are learning and growing in their circumstances, not just getting items for free,” said Clinger. “It all goes towards helping the community in the long run.”

Because of the concept of the ‘Baby Shower’ by Mendy Sellman, Clinger was invited along with Sellman to sit down with Trish Factor last week at the Galion Health department to discuss the current situation with Voice of Hope in relation to Galion.

The meeting resulted in a brain-storming session full of ideas for the future.

“It was so exciting to see this fall into place,” said Sellman. “I had been drawn to helping Voice of Hope before based upon what they offer. I just want to help the community see what is available to them.”

“The meeting last week definitely laid some plans and ideas for the future in the Galion area,” Taylor said.

By Erin Miller Galion Inquirer