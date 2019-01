BUCYRUS — The sixth annual pro-life Walk for Life, sponsored by Crawford County Right to Life, is Saturday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. Walkers should meet in front of the Crawford County Courthouse in Bucyrus.

Come join other walkers to show your support for all life from conception until natural death.

For more information, call 419-562-1967.

