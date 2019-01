GALION — The public is invited to help celebrate Harry Young’s 100th birthday.

Join Harry’s family for a party this Saturday, Jan. 5 from 2-4 p.m. at Windfall Emanuel United Church of Christ, 1781 Biddle Road in Galion.

No gifts please, but cards will be appreciated.

