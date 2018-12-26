November property transfers from Crawford County

These property transfers were recorded in Crawford County in November 2018:

Traci K. Young to Nicole L. Frazier, 808 Sherman St., Bucyrus, $74,000

Gwirtz Revocable Living Trust to Ohio Power Co., 8190 S R 39, Crestline, $6,084

Crawford County Sheriff Scott M. Kent to Carl’s Properties, LLC, 1301 Willard St., Bucyrus, $4,000*

Shirley J. Garner aka Shirley Garner to Ye Lin and Ying Zhuo, 412 S. Washington Ave., Rear, Crestline, $17,000

Helayna R. Merritt to Justin D. Grady, 2445 Spore Brandywine Rd., Bucyrus, $85,000

Shaine A. Taylor to Dakota S. Frazier and Victoria M. Terry, 416 South Pearl St., Crestline, $35,500

Larry E. Shumaker, Exec. to Maria M. Winemiller, 423 Sears St., Bucyrus, $42,790

Burkhart Farms, LLC to Kendra K. Hudson, 1308 Poe Rd., Bucyrus, $115,000

Fred L. Plummer to Douglas J. Bear, 438 Harding Way West, Galion, $25,000

Donna Cole to Fred E. Eggelston, 916 S. Market St., Galion, $65,000

Alida J. Company, John Sumaro to Melinda Dobson, 126 High St., Tiro, $16,000

David R. Harriger to Blake C. Hunt and Laura Hunt, 112 N. Crestline St., Crestline, $79,000

Robert L. Hill and Tina Hill, to Derek C. Nance, 125 Penn Ave., Bucyrus, $82,000

J and S Conservation LLC, an Ohio Limited Liability Co. to Kevin A. Fortney and Veronica L. Fortney, 5850 Vorndran Rd., New Washington, $135,000

Estate of Martha R. Fortner to Kevin L. Laughbaum, 1114 Woodlawn Ave., Bucyrus, $70,000

Estate of Carl E. Albert to John E. Pfeifer and Evelyn C. Pfeifer, 129 Third Ave., Galion, $21,000

Denton B. Atkinson to Jeffrey A. Starlin and Tanya Starlin, 1261 McClure St., Galion, $47,500

Gary R. Gayheart Sr. and Kimberly E. Gayheart to Gary R. Gayheart Jr. and Emily K. Gayheart, 557 N. Union St., Galion, $86,500

Betty I. Eckstein to Kirk R. Ransom and Anzhela Kanatova, 415 Beechwood Dr., Galion, $89,900

DAG Investments, LLC to Schell Ave., Apartments, LLC, 105 Schell Ave., Bucyrus, $75,000

Richard F. Faeth, Trustee of the Richard F. Faeth and Karen S. Faeth R to Mark Collins and Tammy Collins, 141 North Riblet St., Galion, $21,700

William M. Tubbs and Eli Cy Reffey to James D. Agler, 120 Williams St., Bucyrus, $75,000

Rick Kigar, a private seller to Paramount Residental Mortgage Group, Inc. 1420 Baehr St., Galion, $41,040

Jean Barker to Dorothy A. Marsano, 415 W. Thrush Ave., Crestline, $83,000

Mathew Finney to Douglas Roszman, Loss Creek Rd., Tiro, $4,300

Cori Collins to Kensie M. Enderle, 325 E. Summit St., Galion, $47,000

Kenneth M. Brown to Chris Mauritz, 226 Plymouth St., Bucyrus, $16,000

C. Edward Moyer to Jon C. Kelson, 404, 406, 410 & 412 Park Rd., Crestline, $105,000

JJ Investors, LLC to Shannon T. Saylor and Jordan A. Alexander, 324 Short St., Bucyrus, $90,000

David L. and Brenda Young, H & W, etc., to Thomas Gimlich & Donna L. Gimlich, 1.0512 Acres in Lykens Township, $4,000

Shell Family Revocable Living Trust to Ohio Power Co., Easement, Cranberry Township, $1,808

Geissman Brothers Partnership to Ohio Power Co., Easement, Cranberry Township, $6,020

Kelly Redmon to Dallas S. Mofford and Elizabeth L. Baum, 214 Wallace Ave., Bucyrus, $75,000

Joseph B. Blubaugh and Linda S. Blubaugh to Jon Kelso Rentals LLC, 302 N. Seltzer St., Crestline, $98,000

Gregory A. Schifer, Successor Trustee of the Lois Ensminger Schifer Trust, to Keith E. Light and Kimberly K. Light, 224 W. Oakwood Ave., Bucyrus, $85,000

Kerri Lynette Batton and Shirley Ann Snooks Batton to Jacob A. Felker, 915 Beverly Dr., Bucyrus, $105,000

Ronald F. Lutz and Patty A. Auck to Hanes Brothers, LLC, 51.44 Acres, Chatfield Township, $308,640

Medcentral Health System, an Ohio not for profit corporation** to Yinz Brothers, LLC, an Ohio Limited Liability Co., 615 North Columbus St., Crestline, $30,000

John C. Brown and Iris M. Brown to Fifth Third Mortgage Co., 7399 State Route 100, Sycamore, $48,000*

Catherine M. Dean to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, 4488 State Route 598, Crestline, $40,020*

DDSL Gibson LLC to Dakota Hensley, 522 Whetstone St., Bucyrus, $62,500

JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association to J’S Property Preservation & Maintenance LLC, 951 Monnett Rd., Bucyrus, $22,000*

Larry M. and Ruth Ann Karl to Thomas J. Harstine, 4460 St. Rt. 19, Bucyrus, $37,088

Dean F. Black aka Dean Franklin Black and Sherley M. Black, husband and wife to Hoang Truong, 120-122 Sherman St., Galion, $23,500

Niese Family Farms LTD to Ohio Power Co., Easement, Vernon Township, $3,847.50

Paul G. Niese to Ohio Power Co., Easement, Vernon Township, $1,930

Eleanor R. Sherman, Successor of The Sherman Family Trust to Christine Dennison, 629 West Mary St., Bucyrus, $69,000

Thomas M. Wolford and Betty C. Wolford to Regina M. Wolford, 127 Arlington Ave., Galion, $62,500

Harold E. Estep and Patty L. Estep to Janet L. Strome, 733 Gearhart Ave., Crestline, $114,900

Bauerdick Properties, LLC to Urban Industries of Ohio, Inc., 550 S. Market St., Galion, $30,000

Kyle Steven Craner to Brad Dudush and Bobbie Dudush, 212 N. Columbus St., Galion, $51,000

David A. Assenheimer & Tracy l. Assenheimer to Sarah R. Balliet, 1005 River Rd., Bucyrus, $200,000

Brenda K. Young & Allen E. Young Trustees to G. Keith aka Gregory Keith Blankenship & Sara, 618 Ann St., Bucyrus, $56,500

Kendra E. Vernon fka Kendra E. Songer to Brittany Fullencamp aka Brittany Baker, 500 Orange St., Galion, $79,900

Chad A. Bair and Emily S. Bair to Vicki L. Park, 317 James St., Bucyrus, $54,000

Angela Songer to Michael Songer, 905 Charles St., Galion, $24,000

Crawford County Sheriff Scott M. Kent to Andrew J. Heydinger and Kimberly Kay Heydinger, 7175 Annapolis-DeKalb Rd., Tiro, $32,000*

Michael J. Granata and Dana M. Granata to Christopher W. Holma, 1301 Orr Rd., Sycamore, $165,000

Cody A. Nickler to Charles V. & Treva S. Harigle, 506 Howard Ave., Bucyrus, $62,000

Theodore L. Klink and Edward A. Klink to John W. Cummings and Cheryl J. Cummings, 1140 Lavina Ave., Bucyrus, $140,000

Deborah LeGalley to Robert D. Delaney Jr. and Maydell S. Delaney, 1016 Charles St., Galion, $55,000

Sherry L. Thomas, Administrator to Stephan J. Heinlen, 713 Harding Way East, Galion, $12,000

Donald Edward Mitchell aka Donald E. Mitchell to Bruce W. Bragg and Linda L. Bragg, 1039 N. Washington Ave., Crestline, $90,000

Kelly L. Keiser and Lisa S. Keiser to Ohio Power Co., Easement, Vernon Township, $1,750

Guo Yong Huang and Xiu Lan Li to Dail Chao Gao and Dan Hong Zheng, 225 Harding Way East, Galion, $54,000

Justin R. & Stephanie N. Beck to Ronald E. & Connie L. Smith, 113 Waterford Dr., Bucyrus, $213,000

Lori L. McLaughlin to Jason Hartschuh, 7110 Marion Melmore Rd., Sycamore, $205,000

Stephaine Scott to Joseph R. Enderle, 363 Carmel Ave., Galion, $68,000

The Estate of Jean B. Hesby to Cynthia A. Wallis, 6.6043, 8.1267, 4.6020, 2.5735 Acres, Park & Hesby Dr., Galion, $67,500

Randall A. Kelley to Mary K. Niedermier, 454 East Main St., New Washington, $68,000

The Estate of Jean B. Hesby to Gary L. Frankhouse and Sandra A. Frankhouse, 2.1031 Acres, Harding Way West, Galion, $30,000

The Estate of Jean B. Hesby to Gregory Rumple, 1.3148 Acres, 900 Bucyrus Rd., Galion, $115,000

Steven D. & Sheri L. Young to Monica King, 246 Hayes St., Bucyrus, $67,000

Robert E. Roesch and Mary T. Roesch to Todd E. Roston and Sara E. Roston, 360 Hessenauer Dr., Galion, $257,500

Robert W. Dretzka Sr. and Robert W. Dretzka, Jr. to Dean A. Pfeifer and Lana R. Pfeifer, 1033 Charles St., Galion, $30,000

Michael D. Robinett to Branden Eidson and Dreama Eidson, 224 & 221 S. Highland Ave., Bucyrus, $4,000

*Sheriff Sale or Foreclosure