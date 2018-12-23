Galion police reports

Friday, Dec. 14

10:53 a.m. — A report of two suspicious people in the 800 block of Harding Way West was investigated.

10:59 p.m. — A wallet found at Speedway was turned over to police.

11:13 a.m. — An air conditioning unit was reported stolen from a residence in the 500 block of South Pierce Street

12:10 p.m. — A non-injury accident on Portland Way North was investigated and one person was issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead.

3:03 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

4:38 p.m. — A wallet was found in the grass on South Columbus Street

11:53 p.m. — A 25-year-old Galion man was arrested for possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia in the 600 block of Richardson Avenue.

Saturday, Dec. 15

12:34 a.m. — A hit-skip accident was investigated in the 300 block of South East Street. One person was issued a citation for failure to control.

9:42 a.m. — A North Columbus Street resident reported a package stolen from their porch.

9:59 a.m. — A man was warned against trespassing at the Duke and Duchess Station.

4:03 p.m. — A Harding Way East resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.

5:29 p.m. — A non-injury accident was investigated in the 500 block of Harding Way West. A man was issued a citation for failure to yield while turning.

5:40 p.m. — A non-injury accident was investigated in the 800 block of Harding Way East. A citation was issued for failure to yield.

11:37 p.m. — A report of a suspicious person in the 900 block of Smith Street turned out to be a Cleveland Browns setting off fireworks in a victory celebration.

Sunday, Dec. 16

1:18 a.m. — A report of a male looking in vehicles in the 100 block of Harding Way West was investigated.

4:55 a.m. — A report of two unconscious people in a vehicle in the 100 block of Harding Way East was actually two people who fell asleep while waiting to pick someone up.

1:09 p.m. — A dropper with liquid in it that was found in the 100 block of South Market Street was disposed of by officers.

7:37 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 500 block of East Church Street.

7:47 p.m. — A report of a reckless driver led to the arrest of a woman for possession of drug and drug paraphernalia after officers stopped the vehicle on North Market Street.

Monday, Dec. 17

1:56 a.m. — A man in the 200 block of Grant Street was issued a warning for loud music.

3:19 a.m. — A report of a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Harding Way East was investigated.

7:59 a.m. — A bicycle was found in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue and turned over to police.

11:38 a.m. — A man was arrested for theft after a report of an employee at Rich Oil stealing lottery tickets and cigarettes.

12:02 p.m. — Prescription medication was reported stolen in the 700 block of Sunnyside Drive.

4:44 p.m. — A report of juveniles looking into vehicles in the 400 block of Libby Lane was investigated.

5:07 p.m. — A report of a man parking on private property in the 500 block of Gill Avenue was investigated.

5:08 p.m. — One person was arrested for carrying a concealed gun without a CCW permit during a traffic stop on Wiggs Court.

7:27 p.m. — A West Church Street resident reported receiving harassing text messages.

8:01 p.m. — A Sixth Avenue resident reported being harassed.

9:59 p.m. — A man was arrested for domestic violence in the 200 block of East Payne Avenue.