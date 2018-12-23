Galion students spread holiday cheer

GALION — Galion Primary School students and staff members shared holiday cheer when they visited nursing homes in Galion last week.

This program was originally developed by the district’s previous social worker, Mrs. Carly George. Students sang carols and gave holiday cards to the residents during their visits.

“This is an activity that both the residents at the nursing homes and students have enjoyed,” said Galion City Schools social worker Kirstie Naumoff said. “The students had the chance to interact with the residents while distributing cards at each nursing home.”

Students visited the residents at Signature Healthcare, Galion Pointe and Magnolia Terrace. Naumoff believes this activity helps students have a greater appreciation for the people who live in their community.

“The holiday season is a great time to bring the community together,” she said. “This is also a wonderful opportunity for students to learn about giving back to others by giving their time!”

Galion Primary students will have additional opportunities to visit with residents of Galion nursing homes throughout the remainder of the school.

