Public invited to Leadership Day at Galion Intermediate School

GALION — Galion Intermediate will host its next Leadership Day on Dec. 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Leadership Day gives members of the Galion community a glimpse of how our students are learning to be leaders in their homes, at school and in the community.

Those attending will learn about Steven Covey’s Leader in Me initiative and how it is being utilized throughout the district. Participants also will observe a lesson, learn about leadership notebooks and leadership clubs. There will also be a question and answer time with students and staff. A continental breakfast will also be provided.

To RSVP or for more information or questions, call Adam Brown at 419-468-3676.

