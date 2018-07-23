Posted on July 23, 2018 by Russell Kent Gallery: Final day of the 2018 Crawford County Fair, Photo by Tudor Community, Education, Lifestyle, Local Sports, News, Top Stories Scenes from the final day of the Crawford County Fair. Scenes from the final day of the Crawford County Fair. Scenes from the final day of the Crawford County Fair. Scenes from the final day of the Crawford County Fair. Scenes from the final day of the Crawford County Fair. Scenes from the final day of the Crawford County Fair. Scenes from the final day of the Crawford County Fair. Scenes from the final day of the Crawford County Fair. Scenes from the final day of the Crawford County Fair. Scenes from the final day of the Crawford County Fair. Scenes from the final day of the Crawford County Fair. Scenes from the final day of the Crawford County Fair. Scenes from the final day of the Crawford County Fair. Scenes from the final day of the Crawford County Fair. Scenes from the final day of the Crawford County Fair. Scenes from the final day of the Crawford County Fair. Scenes from the final day of the Crawford County Fair. Scenes from the final day of the Crawford County Fair. Scenes from the final day of the Crawford County Fair. Scenes from the final day of the Crawford County Fair. Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Digg Del StumbleUpon Tumblr VKontakte Print Email Flattr Reddit Buffer Love This Weibo Pocket Xing Odnoklassniki ManageWP.org WhatsApp Meneame Blogger Amazon Yahoo Mail Gmail AOL Newsvine HackerNews Evernote MySpace Mail.ru Viadeo Line Flipboard Comments Yummly SMS Viber Telegram Subscribe Skype Facebook Messenger Kakao LiveJournal Yammer Edgar x Load comments