Senior basketball player Braxton Baker (left) set a new school record for single points in a game at Colonel Crawford on Saturday. Baker went for 45 points in a 75-26 win over the Redmen. Baker is the leading scorer on the Eagles team that is off to a 4-0 start on the season.

