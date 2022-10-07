Galion golf making sixth straight trip to state

Oregon — The Galion Tigers golf team keeps the accolades coming year after year. The varsity team is heading to their sixth straight State Tournament at Scarlet Course near the Ohio State University Campus. Galion won their fourth straight Division II Northwest District to get back to state at Eagles Landing Gold Course.

Galion scored a 314 to edge second-place Ottawa Hills who finished with a 316. Notably, the Tigers had a better output than Shelby, which has gotten the best of Galion in two straight tournaments. The Whippets ended with better scores than Galion in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Gold Tournament, as well as at sectionals. That was not the case here as Shelby finished fifth with a 328.

Consistent scoring powered the Tigers to a first-place finish. Nick McMullen led the way with a 75, while Logan Keller put together a 78. Nate Barre was good for a score of 80, and Nate McMullen shot 81. Braylen Hart rounded out the scoring for the Tigers with an 82.

Cable Roth of Archbold was the top golfer with a score of 70. Nick McMullen was the fourth best individually, while Keller was tied for eighth.

Galion will golf at Scarlet Course on Oct. 16 as they compete at state.

