Late rally helps Eagles defeat Bucks

NEW WASHINGTON — Colonel Crawford picked up a big win on Monday evening to kick off Northern 10 Conference play. The Eagles (2-2, 1-0 Northern 10) used a seventh inning effort to break a tie game and defeat Buckeye Central by a score of 5-3.

Senior Carson Feichtner had three hits for the Eagles, including a double. The catcher was one of five players to record a run batted in.

After a couple of quiet innings, the Eagles added the first run in the game during the third inning. Senior Nolan McKibben knocked in a run on a fielder’s choice.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Bucks were able to get that run back. Senior Elliot Geissman was hit by a pitch, which brought in a run for Buckeye Central to make it even.

Bucks (2-2, 0-1 Northern 10) stayed hot into the fourth inning by taking control of the game with a 3-1 lead. Senior Graham Geissman recorded an RBI on a single to right field. Fellow senior Alex Kanney recorded an RBI single in the inning as well.

Mason Studer was able to draw a walk the following inning for the Eagles to get the scoring started. Feichtner tied the game up for the Eagles with a fielder’s choice in the top of the fifth inning.

Senior Cyler Hoepf brought in the go-ahead run with a single to right field. Sophomore Jacob Lucius added an insurance run on a fielder’s choice that scored junior Brennan Hamilton.

Parker Ketterman was able to bolt down the win on the mound in the bottom of the seventh, retiring the Bucks in order. Ketterman went the complete game for Colonel Crawford. The junior allowed three runs, five hits and struck out two batters.

Senior Kaiden Vaughn took the loss for Buckeye Central. Vaughn went 6.1 innings, gave up seven hits, allowed three earned runs and struck out six batters. Graham Giessman recorded the final two outs in a relief effort.

The two teams are schedules to play at Colonel Crawford on Wednesday evening. The Eagles will go for the season sweep, while the Bucks look to split.

Senior Mason Studer during his first at-bat against Buckeye Central. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_DSC03810-1.jpg Senior Mason Studer during his first at-bat against Buckeye Central. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer Carson Feichtner trots into second base after a double. The senior recorded three hits against Buckeye Central. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_DSC03813-1.jpg Carson Feichtner trots into second base after a double. The senior recorded three hits against Buckeye Central. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer