Northmor runs at Cardington

The Northmor track and field teams took part in Cardington’s Mike Armstrong Invitational on Saturday. The boys’ team finished third with 96.5 meets, while the girls’ squad was seventh with 53.5.

A number of Golden Knight athletes placed in the top three of their events. In the boys’ meet, Ryan Lehman was a double winner for Northmor. He claimed the 1600 in 4:50.77 and also won the 3200 in 10:34.04. He also ran on the second-place 3200 relay along with Lucas Weaver, Conner Radojcsics and Jed Adams.

Also finishing second was the 1600 relay of Radojcsics, Weaver, Gavin Miller and Bo Landin. Jax Wenger was second in the 400 and third in the long jump. Weaver added a second-place finish in the 1600.

Claiming third place were Miller in the high jump and Duston Sanders in the shot put.

For Northmor in the girls’ meet, Kahlen Ball finished second in the discus. Rachael Ervin ran third in the 300 hurdles.

Northmor's Jax Wenger placed second in the 400 for his team on Saturday.

By Rob Hamilton [email protected]

