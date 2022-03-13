Eagles finish 26-1, regional runner-up

BOWLING GREEN — Colonel Crawford saw their season come to an end on Saturday, at the hands of Ottawa-Glandord in the regional final game at the Stroh Center on Bowling Green State University campus. The Eagles fell to the Titans by a score of 51-44.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our effort. We just didn’t make shots in the first half. We were 1-of-10 from 2 in the first half and that can’t happen against a great basketball team [like Ottawa-Glandorf],” explained Colonel Crawford Head Coach David Sheldon.

The Eagles finished their season with a 26-1 record and went further than any other team in program history. To say this group is special would be just the start.

“I told the guys thanks for letting me along for the ride,” said Sheldon. “The good Lord has blessed me with this group that will go down as the best team right now.”

In the final game of the season, senior Carter Valentine led Colonel Crawford with 14 points. Junior Braxton Baker added in 12 points, as senior Mason Studer pitched in 10 points of his own.

The Titans received a special performance from their sophomore, Colin White. White finished with 22 points, but half of those came in the fourth quarter, where he really took over. Also, finishing with eight rebounds and five assists was White.

“He’s (White) a D-I player … Colin is a big time player, he is a special player and just a great kid. He put them on his back with 22 and then 11 in the fourth,” said Sheldon.

Caden Eford and Eli Schmenk each added 11 points for the Titans.

The game started out with a low-scoring affair and was just 9-6, advantage Ottawa-Glandorf, after a quarter of play.

The Titans were able to stretch that three-point lead into a 15-point lead by halftime.

In the first half, Ottawa-Glandorf made 57 percent of their shots, compared to just 22 percent for the Eagles.

“We struggled to score in the first half and in the second half when it’s 31-13 in a regional championship, you have to play an almost perfect game to win,” explained Sheldon.

The Eagles weathered the storm and were able to make the 15-point lead shrink to 11 after three quarters of play. Colonel Crawford held Ottawa-Glandorf to 2-of-11 shooting in that quarter.

Baker, Studer and Valentine made tough shots down the stretch — getting their treat within a couple baskets — then White showed up.

After not scoring in the third quarter, White came alive in the fourth to will his team to the victory.

The Titans shot 10-of-12 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, White finished 5-of-5 himself.

Ottawa-Glandorf will take on Africentric Early Colllege on March 18. for a spot in the D-II state championship game.

