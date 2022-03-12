Photo gallery: Colonel Crawford vs. Ottawa-Glandorf

Ottawa-Glandorf held off Colonel Crawford by a score of 51-44. The Titans advance to the Division III final four with the win.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_thumbnail_DSC03719.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_thumbnail_DSC03613.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_thumbnail_DSC03657.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_DSC03660.jpeg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_DSC03664.jpeg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_DSC03665.jpeg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_DSC03670.jpeg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_thumbnail_DSC03676.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_DSC03678.jpeg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_DSC03680.jpeg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_thumbnail_DSC03686.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_thumbnail_DSC03687.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_thumbnail_DSC03688.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_DSC03689.jpeg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_thumbnail_DSC03690.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_thumbnail_DSC03693.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_thumbnail_DSC03694.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_thumbnail_DSC03695.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_thumbnail_DSC03697.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_thumbnail_DSC03703.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_thumbnail_DSC03707.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_thumbnail_DSC03710.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_thumbnail_DSC03714.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_thumbnail_DSC03715.jpg